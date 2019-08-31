Four men arrested in milk adulteration racket

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested four men for allegedly adulterating milk sold by popular dairy brands.

Crime Branch officials said the arrests were made by Unit IX on the basis of a tip-off. A team led by police inspector Asha Korke raided three rooms — 35, 84, 279 and 291 — of Versova Ekta Society in New Bharatnagar in Andheri (West).

The raid was conducted in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials at 5.30 a.m. A Crime Branch officer said, “The team identified the location and raided it early in the morning as milk is supplied at that time. Four people, who were running the racket, attempted to flee, but our officers gave chase and managed to nab them.”

The accused, who have been identified as Lingaswami Bulachi (29), Sayalu Nomala (53), Shrinivas Pabbu (40) and Yaadgari Kandikatala (48), were arrested and 500 litres of adulterated milk worth ₹35,000 was seized from them. The police also seized equipment used by the accused to open branded packets, add water to them, pour the adulterated contents in counterfeit packets and reseal them.

The officer said, “The accused procured milk packets of brands such as Amul, Gokul and Mother Diary and emptied them into huge buckets. The milk was then mixed with dirty water and repacked in fake pouches. They are estimated to have made profits of about ₹10,000 per day.”

Another officer said Mr. Bulachi is a repeat offender and was arrested by the Versova police for committing a similar offence last year. He was later externed from the police station’s jurisdiction.

The officer said, “We are interrogating the accused on their distribution network, source of the milk pouches, and similar rackets in the city. Such rackets flourish because the accused restart the business from another location once they are out on bail. Adulteration of milk is a serious racket as children are among the biggest consumers of milk.”

The seized milk was later destroyed in the presence of FDA officials.