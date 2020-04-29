Four Mantralaya employees test positive

Mantralaya will remain shut for the next two days after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On the other hand, in some good news, two conductors of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking were discharged on Tuesday after their repeat test reports came negative.

The Manralaya employees have been shifted to a State-run hospital for treatment, an official said. In a circular, Additional Chief Secretary (Services), General Administration, Sitaram Kunte, said the secratariat would remain closed on April 29 and 30 for sanitisation.

The General Administration Department will sanitise the entire building,

The two BEST employees discharged on Tuesday were the first conductors to contract the novel coronavirus and were attached to the Goregaon depot.

The first one, a resident of Mira Road, had admitted himself to Tambe Hospital in Bhayander on April 13 after developing symptoms. On tracing his contacts, the second conductor was found to be positive and was admitted to the civic-run trauma hospital in Jogeshwari.

BEST officials said the conductors being discharged was a huge relief, as the virus has already claimed the life of their first staff member to test positive. The first staffer to contract the virus was a foreman from the electric supply wing of the utility who had suffered from kidney ailments.

“We are very relieved and happy that they succeeded in their battle against the novel coronavirus,” Dr. Anil Singal, chief medical officer, BEST, said.

He said the undertaking has started thermal check-ups at all its depots for anyone who enters.

In all, 17 BEST employees have tested positive, of whom 14 continue to be treated at various hospitals.

(Wih PTI inputs)