Four killed in car-tanker collision on Mumbai-Pune expressway

The use of technology and surveillance equipment notwithstanding, accidents owing to rash driving continue unabated along the Mumbai-Pune expressway with a car ramming into a tanker early on Friday, killing four persons and injuring two more.

According to expressway police authorities, the incident occurred around 4. 30 a.m. along the expressway stretch near the Khalapur toll plaza after the driver of the vehicle (MH 11 CH 1889) apparently lost control and rammed into the rear of a stationary HP gas tanker.

Three of the deceased are said to be women while the other was an adult male, said police, informing that the injured were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where their condition is believed to be critical.

The car was said to be travelling from Satara in western Maharashtra to Mumbai.

This is the second major accident to take place on the expressway in less than a month.

Earlier, on November 4, five persons were killed and 30 others injured after a private passenger bus fell into a valley near Khandala.

Disconcerted by the ever-surging frequency of accidents and casualties on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government in 2016 deployed drones for the first time to rein in incidents of rampant lane-cutting and over-speeding on the e-way.

A 2018 study by a road safety research firm, JP Research India (JPRI), said that 38% of the accidents that occurred on the expressway were due to the driver exceeding the 80 kmph limit.

The finding of the study, which was based on an analysis of 110 accidents that occurred last year on the expressway, also found that 56% of all accidents occurred between midnight and 9 a.m.