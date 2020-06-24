Four held for robbery on JNPT highway

The Panvel police have arrested four people for robbing a truck driver, supervisor and a watchman on JNPT highway on June 11.

The accused, Najare Aalam Mohammad Jareef Aalam Ansari (21), Shamsuddin Sahabuddin Ansari (19), Mohammad Nohid Mohammad Umed Khan (21) and Shahid Mohammad Rais Khan (19) were arrested on June 21.

According to police, they are history-sheeters and have records with the Shivaji Nagar, Deonar and Kherwadi police. “The gang consists of seven accused of which four have been arrested, one is a minor and two others are in custody of Kherwadi police,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge said.

The accused had approached the parked truck on bikes and asked for directions. While one was asking for directions, the others carried out the robbery on knife-point, said sub-inspector Sunil Tarmale.

With the help of technical evidence and information from the informers, the accused were traced to Govandi and a team lead by assistant police inspector Ishan Kharate nabbed two of them.

Meanwhile, during investigations, it was found that Kherwadi police had arrested two other accused on June 15 red-handed while conducting a similar robbery.

They were booked under Sections 392, 395 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and are in police custody till June 26.