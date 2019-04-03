Four held for kidnapping two-year-old boy

The police on Tuesday arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping of a two-year-old boy last month. Meanwhile, rumours of the accused having kidnapped and killed several minors over the past few months sparked panic in the area.

The victim, Ahmed Shah, went missing while playing near his Thakurpada residence on March 31. After searching for him all over the area, his parents registered a case of kidnapping with the Shil Diaghar police.

“While making inquiries, we found an eyewitness who had seen Afreen Khan (20), a resident of the same area, taking the boy away on the evening of his disappearance. We obtained her cell phone number with the help of local informants and traced her cellular location to her residence in Sunil Nagar, where we also found Ahmed,” senior police inspector Ravikant Malekar, Shil Diaghar police station, said.

Mr. Malekar said the police team also found Afreen’s mother Mobina (40), her uncle Azeem Divekar (49), and his wife Ameera (46) in the house. After inquiries established that they had knowledge of the kidnapping, they, too, were arrested.

“Subsequent investigations led us to Azharuddin Khan, an autorickshaw driver who had helped kidnap Ahmed, and he, too, was nabbed. All the five accused were remanded in police custody till April 12,” Mr. Malekar said.

Meanwhile, as the modus operandi of the accused was similar to another case which had occurred in their jurisdiction around three months ago, the police decided to check for their involvement in the case.

“Based purely on suspicion, we decided to dig up the area around the residences of the accused to ascertain whether they had kidnapped and killed the victim in the old case. In the meantime, rumours of the accused having kidnapped and killed several children started doing the rounds,” an officer who was part of the search operation said.

“Soon, we were getting calls from people asking us whether the children had been kidnapped for their kidneys and killed after both their kidneys were extracted and sold. We ourselves had no idea where this rumour started from,” another officer said.

Mr. Malekar said, “Inquiries till now have not unearthed a single shred of evidence to indicate that the arrested accused were involved in more than one crime. We are still investigating the motive behind Ahmed’s kidnapping.”