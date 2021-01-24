Four held for firing at real estate agent

Accused planned to start a hotel with money earned through looting

The Kharghar police have arrested four men who shot at a real estate agent in Kharghar while attempting to rob him on Saturday night. The accused have been identified as Gopal Nanu Singh (23), Abhinandan Kumar Ganesh Sharma (23) and Vipin Shailendar Thakur (19) from Haryana; and Muchan Nagendra Thakur (19) from Bihar. The accused said they planned to start a hotel with the money earned through looting.

The police said Prateek Ravindra Aher (24), a resident of Pen City in Raigad district, drove to Vashi on his two-wheeler at 3 p.m. to meet a friend. On the way back, via Sion Panvel highway, he took the Kopra gaon road after reaching Kharghar at 10 p.m.. When he stopped to smoke, the accused approached him and tried to loot his two-wheeler and mobile phone. When he resisted, an accused shot at him in his thigh, and they fled from the spot. A passer-by noticed the bleeding Mr. Ahire and alerted the police.

Mr. Ahire was then admitted to MGM Hospital and a team from Kharghar police station and Navi Mumbai Crime Branch started an investigation into the incident. Kharghar police station senior inspector Shatrughan Mali said, “Based on clues from CCTV footage obtained from a camera installed in Kopra village, we identified the accused and arrested them on Sunday evening. We have seized a firearm and a live cartridge used in the crime.”

The accused have been charged under Sections 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 511 (attempt to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.