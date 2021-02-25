Four get new liver after recovering from virus

First post-COVID-19 deceased donor liver transplant in western India recorded

Four people diagnosed with end-stage liver disease have undergone transplants at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

They were among the 30 people who underwent transplants amid the pandemic. While three of them received the organ from live donors, one person received it from a deceased donor, making it the first “post-COVID-19 deceased donor liver transplant in western India”, said Dr. Vikram Raut, consultant, hepato pancreato biliary and liver transplant surgery, Apollo Hospitals.

Tanvi Palande (22), a graduate in electronic engineering, was diagnosed with liver disease in 2012 after contracting jaundice. “She went to Pune to attend Indian Engineering Services classes and her condition started deteriorating there,” her father Dilip, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Thane, said. Ms. Palande’s mother donated 65% of her liver for the transplant.

Dilip Sail (52), a head constable attached to the Mumbai Police, had seen four colleagues succumb to COVID-19. “I was shocked when I was diagnosed with tuberculosis, liver disease, cancer and COVID-19 too before the transplant,” Sail said. His daughter Priyanka (21), an undergraduate student, donated 68% of her liver for the surgery.

Dr. Aabha Nagral, consultant, hepatology, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Liver transplantation following a recovery from COVID-19 is a challenge as patients are prone to infections. These four patients had to wait for at least two months for the transplant. The novel coronavirus has an adverse effect on the liver and we have to be careful while administering medication.”

Dr. Raut said precautions were taken before the transplants as risk of mortality due to liver disease is 30% to 50% more than the risk of mortality due to COVID-19. He said that prudent intra- and post-operative precautions were taken to prevent possible transmission of the virus from healthcare personnel, adequate availability of blood products, drugs, supplies and infrastructure was ensured, and strict post-operative infection control measures and quarantine protocols were adopted before the transplants.

Dr. Raut added that “judicious management of immunosuppression post-operatively” also formed one of the cornerstones for ensuring that the transplants were successful amid the peak of the pandemic.