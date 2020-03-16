Four ex-CIDCO officials booked for forging land documents

The manager, town services, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), has filed a police complaint against four retired and one current CIDCO officials for forging documents of a plot meant for building houses for corporation employees and selling it to a developer. A case was registered with the CBD Belapur police against 11 people, including the developer and the five, for causing a loss of ₹17 crore.

In 1993, around 30 staff members of the CIDCO had formed a society — Snehapushpa — and in 2002, they acquired the plot at Sector 40, Nerul. As per rules, this plot was meant only for CIDCO employees. In the same year, the plot was handed to the housing society on a 60-year lease agreement against a deposit of ₹73.79 lakh.

The complainant, Fayaz Khan, alleged that the then chairman of the society roped in a developer identified as Haresh Nagji Chheda. Later, all members — who were CIDCO employees — were replaced with non-CIDCO people. The land was later sold to Shah and Chheda Homes Private Limited, partially run by Mr. Chheda, who then constructed a building on the plot.

“A civil dispute is also going on regarding the under-construction building between Mr. Chheda and the CIDCO where both parties have claimed ownership of the land. We have registered the case which will be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing,” senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite from CBD Belapur police station said.

All the 11 accused have been booked under sections pertaining to cheating, conspiracy, and forgery of the Indian Penal Code.