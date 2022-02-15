Four die in multiple vehicle collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Six vehicles involved in early morning mishap

In a multiple collision between six vehicles, four friends died and seven others were injured on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli.

The accident occurred around 6.40 a.m. on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Kharat (36), Saurabh Tulse (32), Mayur Dayanand Kadam (35) and Siddharth Rajguru (31) from Solapur who were travelling to Mumbai in their Maruti Swift.

A truck got stalled on the expressway after a flat tyre causing a traffic jam on the inner lane near Bhor Ghat. While vehicles were moving at the snail’s pace, another truck lost control and rammed onto a tempo which hit the car of the victims, quashing it between two trucks. All four died on the spot.

“A total of six vehicles collided with each other including two cars, two trucks, one tempo and a container. All four victims were taken to Khopoli Municipal hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The driver of the truck who hit the car is the accused. He fled the spot and our team is searching for him,” senior police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli Police Station said.

Three others travelling in a tempo and four persons in another car also sustained minor injuries and were given first aid in an ambulance that reached the spot.