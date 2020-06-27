Four booked for hosting wedding, birthday events

Navi Mumbai

27 June 2020 00:16 IST

The Panvel Taluka police have booked a 62-year-old man and his two sons, from Nere village in Panvel, and a 60-year-old man from Narpoli in Raigad for violating lockdown norms by hosting a haldi ceremony, a wedding and a birthday celebration in Nere.

The wedding was of the younger son of the Nere senior citizen and the daughter of the Narpoli man. The groom’s older brother tested positive for COVID-19 after all the ceremonies, and died at MGM Hospital in Kamothe on June 23.

On June 14, the Nere family held the haldi ceremony, while the wedding took place on June 15. On June 17, the families gathered to celebrate the birthday of the groom’s brother.

Advertising

Advertising

“The family invited people from the village without following any physical distancing norms. They did not take permission from any authority. Around 35 people had gathered for the haldi ceremony, and around 100 for the wedding. We are tracing all contacts from the functions and making them undergo swab tests. We fear the infection may have spread to the villagers,” senior police inspector Ashok Rajput from Nerul police station said. The police have not made any arrests as the COVID-19 test reports of the family are awaited.

The case was registered under the Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 290 (public nuisance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.