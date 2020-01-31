Four booked for cruelty to stray cats

The Malwani police on Thursday booked three watchmen and an official of a residential society in Malad for alleged cruelty to stray cats.

According to Arvind Rao, a resident of Manavsthal Cooperative Housing Society, the residents were keen to get rid of six stray cats staying on the premises. “I used to look after the cats and suggested less drastic measures to society members. Cats are territorial animals. Urinating is a way for them to mark their territory and attract mates. Sterilising the cats would have solved the issue,” he said.

Mr. Rao’s wife, Suchita Jain Rao, said her family was willing to take responsibility of sterilising the cats, but other residents did not cooperate. “On Tuesday, my domestic help saw a watchman manhandling a pregnant cat. He denied it when we confronted him,” she said. On checking the CCTV camera footage, Mr. Rao saw the watchman holding the cat by its neck and shoving it into a gunny bag.

“The footage also showed him and two other watchmen taking the cat outside the premises. Eventually, all the cats disappeared. Relocating cats is not advisable as they are viewed as enemies in their new area by other cats,” he said.

Mr. Rao on Thursday filed an FIR against the watchmen — Dilip Kumar, Yidal Singh and Pintu Sharma — and Nityanand Samant, the authorised officer of the building. If a residential building does not have a registered society, an authorised officer, who is not a resident, is appointed by the government to deal with official matters.

Mr Samant said as an outsider, he has to consider everyone’s opinion. “The matter was getting out of hand and sterilising the cats wouldn’t have solved the problem completely. With the consensus of society members, we decided to relocate the cats. However, I will review the situation again,” he said.

All four have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Police Act.