Four arrested for lynching school bus driver in Boisar

The police on Tuesday arrested four of the six people wanted for allegedly beating up a school bus driver to death in Boisar last month.

Ranjit Pandey (32) was beaten up by a mob of six after he was allegedly mistaken for a thief on the evening of August 21. He succumbed to severe stomach injuries and multiple organ failure on Sunday morning.

According to the Boisar police, Pandey was relieving himself behind a parked bus in Boisar MIDC. “The driver of the parked bus, Muna Singh (22), alighted from the bus and on seeing Pandey, started shouting that he was trying to steal the vehicle’s battery. Five men working in a garage nearby heard Mr. Singh and attacked Pandey,” a police officer said.

Assistant police inspector Pradeep Patil said an acquaintance of Pandey who was passing by saw the mob beating him up and called the owner of the bus Pandey drove. “Pandey returned home that night and told his family about the incident. The next morning, he complained of severe stomach ache and was admitted to a hospital in Surat. On the evening of August 31, he underwent a stomach surgery, but succumbed to the injuries on Sunday morning,” he said.

His father, Shrikrishna Pandey (64), filed a complaint with the Boisar police on Monday. Mr. Patil said the police contacted Pandey’s employer. “He identified four of the six accused, following which we tracked them down and arrested them from their residences on Tuesday night. We are questioning them about the identities and whereabouts of the two others,” he said.

Those arrested include Anwar Shah (34), Mintu Shah (40), Rajnish Singh (24) and Muna Singh. Mr. Patil said Pandey and Muna Singh earlier worked as bus drivers for the same school. “They had had some fights over parking space. Mr. Singh also suspected that Pandey would let the air out of his bus’s tyres,” he said.

The accused have been booked for murder and rioting under the Indian Penal Code. The four men were produced in court on Wednesday and have been remanded in police custody till September 7, officials said.