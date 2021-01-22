Four arrested for duping over 80 people of ₹2 cr.

Unit I of the Navi Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing has arrested four people for cheating over 80 people of ₹2 crore. While Abhijit Madhukar Patil (42), Vanita Abhijit Patil (40), and Mukund Ashok Puranik (39) are from Kamothe, Yogesh Rajaram Bilaye (48) is a resident of Kalamboli.
The police said the accused ran a multi-level marketing scheme via three investment companies — Vanita Enterprises, Trishul Gold Private Limited, and Trishulin Trading Private Limited — at Brahma Shopping Centre at Sector 15, Belapur. They promised to double the money deposited by investors within 20 months and offered 2% commission for bringing in more investors, police said.
They provided benefits to a few investors and later defaulted on the payments. “Over 80 investors have claimed to have been cheated of ₹2 crore,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin Patil.
Mr. Patil, Mr. Puranik and Mr. Bilaye were arrested in the wee hours of January 19, while Ms. Patil was arrested the same afternoon. Mr. Bilaye posed as the manager of the firm, while the others claimed to be owners of the investment companies.
The accused were arrested under Sections 420, 409 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code; Sections 3,4, and 5 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978; and Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999. They have been remanded in police custody till January 25.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath