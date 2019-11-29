‘Fortune teller’ held for theft of client’s mangalsutra

Crime Branch Unit I of Navi Mumbai has arrested a man who posed as a fortune teller and made away with the mangalsutra of a Koparkhairane resident.

Nitin Salunkhe (35) had introduced himself as Nitin Jadhav to the complainant Vaishnavi Baraskar, who was childless, and would visit her to tell her fortune.

On November 25, Mr. Salunkhe visited Ms. Baraskar and told her he could do a ‘suvarna puja’ so she would be blessed with a child. “Since he had visited her before, she trusted him. He told her that he would need two tola gold for the puja,” senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale, Koparkhairane police station, said.

The complainant gave away her mangalsutra as as it was of two tolas, and Mr. Salunkhe left saying that he would be back with the chain after the rituals. Since he did not come back for a long time, Ms. Baraskar called him. Mr. Salunkhe said he would be back soon and switched off his phone.

“With the help of his call data records and information that many fortune tellers reside at Panvel, we nabbed him from his residence,” assistant police inspector Rahul Rakh, Crime Branch Unit I, said. The accused was nabbed on Thursday and handed over to Koparkhairane police. “We are now investigating if he has cheated anyone else in similar way,” Mr Jagdale said.