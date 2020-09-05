Former Navi Mumbai Police commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Navi Mumbai

05 September 2020

A day after he was transferred and posted as Additional Director General (training and special squads), Maharashtra, former Navi Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“In spite of all precautions and all sort of concoctions Ayurvedic , homeopathic and rigorous physical activities I also become victim of covid 19. Started with muscle pain, fever, shivering and throat infection. Hospitalised. I’m Fine. Will get released in a week. Good rest,” Mr. Kumar tweeted.

Mr. Kumar handed over charge to new police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh on Thursday. Following his test results, he urged his colleagues and Mr. Singh to isolate themselves.

Mr. Kumar who is currently admitted to MGM Hospital had started developing symptoms on Thursday. “On Monday, I had gone for cycling with my son and we got drenched in rain. Initially when I had fever, I thought it would be because of that. Yet I did an antigen test which came negative. Even as the fever subsided, the body ache stayed. Hence, I did a RT-PCR test and found myself positive,” Mr. Kumar said.

Along with Mr. Kumar, three of the staff at the commissioner office and a police inspector were found COVID-19 positive.

Mr. Singh said, “I haven’t isolated myself as I am on duty. I am taking all precautions, and while I interacted with Mr. Kumar, we both had taken precautions.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Kumar had addressed a press meet where two deputy commissioners of police, one assistant commissioner of police, and a few inspectors were present. “After the news of the former commissioner testing positive, all the officers and staff who had come in contact with him in the last few days would be undergoing tests. Since all were wearing masks and using sanitisers, we believe most of them would be safe,” Shivraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, headquarters, said.

Under the Navi Mumbai Commissionerate, 1,100 police personnel, including staff and officers, have been found positive so far, of whom three had succumbed to the virus.