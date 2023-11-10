Former Nagaland governor Padmanabha Acharya passes away

November 10, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Senior BJP leader and former governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Acharya passed away in Mumbai on Friday, party sources said.

Acharya (92), who hailed from Udupi in Karnataka, breathed his last at his house here, the sources said.

The BJP veteran had also worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Acharya had served as governor of Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and also handled the responsibilities as the governor of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his condolence message, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Acharya remained committed to the organisation’s ideology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT