Former Nagaland governor Padmanabha Acharya passes away

November 10, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Padmanabha Balakrishnan Acharya. File

Padmanabha Balakrishnan Acharya. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Senior BJP leader and former governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Acharya passed away in Mumbai on Friday, party sources said.

Acharya (92), who hailed from Udupi in Karnataka, breathed his last at his house here, the sources said.

The BJP veteran had also worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Acharya had served as governor of Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and also handled the responsibilities as the governor of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his condolence message, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Acharya remained committed to the organisation’s ideology.

