Former Mumbai Mayor appears before EOW in body bags case

September 12, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Kishori Pednekar has claimed that the case was politically motivated.

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar appeared before the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags for COVID-19 victims, a police official said.

On September 6, the Bombay High Court had granted interim protection from arrest for four weeks to Ms. Pednekar, noting the probe was on and at this stage custodial interrogation was not warranted. The court also directed Ms. Pednekar to cooperate in the probe and appear before the EOW on September 11, 13 and 16 for questioning.

Ms. Pednekar had approached the HC after a sessions court rejected her pre-arrest bail plea, saying she was accused of an economic offence involving a huge amount of public money. The EOW had registered a case against Ms. Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. In her pre-arrest bail plea, Ms. Pednekar claimed she was falsely implicated in the case and the complaint against her was politically motivated.

