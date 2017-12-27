Former journalists held for extorting scribe of ₹10 lakh

Mumbai: Two former journalists were arrested on Monday for allegedly extorting money from a woman journalist working with a leading English-language daily.

Police said the accused, Nishat Shamsi and Tahir Beg, used to work for regional news channels, but were no longer in the profession.

Last year, they approached the woman journalist and told her that her husband is likely to be named as an accused for abetting the suicide of a woman who had killed herself in Oshiwara.

The journalist’s husband’s friend had been in a relationship with the deceased, and the accused allegedly claimed the boyfriend and her husband were under the scanner after their names were found in the deceased’s woman’s diary.

An officer at D.N. Nagar police station, where the case has been registered, said, “Worried for her husband, she arranged for ₹10 lakh and paid the accused, who claimed the investigating officer in the case would also be getting a cut.

She later told some of her journalist friends about the incident. They in turn, made enquiries and found the investigating officer had neither demanded nor received any money.”

The journalist confronted the accused duo, who returned part of the money. When they didn’t return the rest despite several promises, she approached senior police officers, who advised her to register an FIR. She subsequently lodged a complaint of cheating and extortion with D.N. Nagar police station.