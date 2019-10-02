Former JJ dean appointed as DMER’s joint director

JJ Hospital’s former dean and orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Ajay Chandanwale has been given an additional charge of joint director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

In September, Dr. Chandanwale was transferred back to the post of dean at BJ Medical College in Pune, which he headed earlier after a nine-month stint as dean of JJ Hospital. Sources in the medical education department said Dr. Chandanwale will hold the joint director’s post as an additional charge. He will fully take charge as soon as a new dean is appointed for BJ Medical College.