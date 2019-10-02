Mumbai

Former JJ dean appointed as DMER’s joint director

Dr. Ajay Chandanwale

Dr. Ajay Chandanwale  

more-in

JJ Hospital’s former dean and orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Ajay Chandanwale has been given an additional charge of joint director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

In September, Dr. Chandanwale was transferred back to the post of dean at BJ Medical College in Pune, which he headed earlier after a nine-month stint as dean of JJ Hospital. Sources in the medical education department said Dr. Chandanwale will hold the joint director’s post as an additional charge. He will fully take charge as soon as a new dean is appointed for BJ Medical College.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
medical colleges
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2019 9:53:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/former-jj-dean-appointed-as-dmers-joint-director/article29570494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY