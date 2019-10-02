Former JJ dean appointed as DMER’s joint director

JJ Hospital’s former dean and orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Ajay Chandanwale has been given an additional charge of joint director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).
In September, Dr. Chandanwale was transferred back to the post of dean at BJ Medical College in Pune, which he headed earlier after a nine-month stint as dean of JJ Hospital. Sources in the medical education department said Dr. Chandanwale will hold the joint director’s post as an additional charge. He will fully take charge as soon as a new dean is appointed for BJ Medical College.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscribe to The Hindu now and get unlimited access.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper or Android, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience on the website.