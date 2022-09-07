Former CM Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet party MP Sanjay Raut 

A leader of Shiv Sena had approached the jail superintendent to allow a meet with Sanjay Raut for 15 minutes

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 07, 2022 17:01 IST

Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was denied permission to meet his close aide and party’s member of parliament Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday.

Mr. Thackeray had requested to meet Mr. Raut in the jailor’s cabin. However, the permission was refused as such a meeting can only be allowed after a favourable court order.

Requesting anonymity, the jail authorities said, “We were not given any written application for such a specific request, therefore it was denied as per the jail manual”.

A leader of Shiv Sena had approached the superintendent to allow a meet with Mr. Raut for 15 minutes.

Mr. Raut was arrested on August 1 after being questioned for nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate on allegations of money laundering and irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

It is alleged by the central agency that the developers, one of whom is a close associate of Mr. Raut, fraudulently made ₹1,039.79 crore from this scheme and Mr. Raut also benefited from the same.

On September 5, a special court extended Mr. Raut’s judicial custody till September 19.

