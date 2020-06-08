Former BJP legislator injured in melee

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Medha Kulkarni suffered minor injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of drunken youths whom she tried to accost for creating a ruckus outside a residential society in Pune’s Kothrud.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when four inebriated youths allegedly assaulted a senior citizen, his son and daughter-in-law after they complained of the former drinking in front of their housing society. When Ms. Kulkarni, a neighbour of the concerned senior citizen, along with other residents, attempted to confront the inebriated group, they were also allegedly assaulted by the youths.

In the ensuing melee, the former MLA suffered minor injuries to her hand.

A case was lodged against the four youths at Kothrud police station. Two of them have been taken into police custody.

“There is a major menace from drunkards in this area. It is unfortunate that such incidents are occurring with growing frequency in hitherto peaceful residential areas. This poses a big question to the security of residents, especially senior citizens,” Ms. Kulkarni said, remarking that the problem in her area continued to persist despite complaints to the local police authorities in the past.

Ms. Kulkarni, a prominent face of the BJP in Pune city, was dropped by her party for the Kothrud Assembly segment before the 2019 elections to make way for the State BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

A greatly disappointed Ms. Kulkarni, along with her resentful supporters, had even rushed to the BJP headquarters in Mumbai to challenge the decision.

While it was hoped that she would be compensated for helping Mr. Patil win the Kothrud seat by a handsome margin, Ms. Kulkarni was disappointed again after the BJP overlooked her candidature for the elections to the Legislative Council.