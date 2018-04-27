Forest guard drowns in national park lake

Mumbai: A forest guard posted at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was found dead in Tulsi Lake near Mulund on Thursday. Police said he drowned in the lake after consuming liquor with some of his colleagues.

In a bizarre turn, the news of the death started rumours on social media, especially WhatsApp, of a forest guard being mauled to death by a killer leopard. In the evening, police sent out messages on WhatsApp to negate rumours of a leopard attack, while explaining that the forest guard had drowned in an accident.

Police said Swastik Katkar (30), who hails from Yavatmal district, was spotted floating in the lake by some labourers passing by around 9.30 a.m. He was pulled out by other forest guards and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared ‘dead before admission’.

Senior PI Shripad Kale, Mulund police station, said, “Inquiries so far have indicated that Katkar and his colleagues were drinking near the lake on Wednesday night. Katkar apparently entered the waters under the influence of alcohol and drowned.” He said preliminary inquiries with his colleagues didn’t indicate foul play.

The police have sent the body to the Rajawadi Hospital for post mortem, and have registered an Accidental Death Report in this connection.

Police said Katkar’s family in Pusad village, Yavatmal district has been informed and are on their way to Mumbai. The body will be handed over to them after the autopsy.