Forced to remove hoardings after police detention: locals

Residents of Roadpali and Kharghar, who had put up hoardings — ‘No Development, No Vote’ — outside their societies, were served notices on Wednesday by the police following which some of them were allegedly illegally detained. Most of the societies subsequently pulled the hoardings down.

“The notice said the police had information that we would stage a protest and warned us against it. If we do we could be prosecuted. Some societies were indirectly threatened by the CIDCO by not letting them hire water tankers. The tankers were allowed only after the societies removed the hoardings. Two constables too were deployed at each society which had installed such hoardings,” a resident of Kharghar, who was part of the silent protest the residents had planned, said.

Deepak Singh who owns a house in Kharghar and Kalamboli had written to the Kharghar police that they were not planning any physical protest and their opposition was restricted to only social media platform. “Despite the email, around 12 p.m., two policemen in civil clothes came to my residence in Kalamboli and took me to the police station. It was an illegal detention.”

Mr. Singh, a social worker, said some of their members took it to social media following which pressure was mounted on the police and they were allowed to go by 4 p.m.. “Along with me there were five people. We are not criminals, but normal working class citizens who pay our taxes and want the government to hear us out. The democratic country now seems to be working in an autocratic way.” Mr. Singh said the five others were Hitesh Solanky, Ravindranath Randive, Shankar Nair, Girish Joshi and Vicky Solanky, all residents of Roadpali.

Meanwhile, senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad, Kalamboli police station, denied the allegations of ‘illegal’ detention. “The residents who were intending to get their voice heard are now afraid. Getting the hoardings down from private space of housing society itself shows the kind of pressure they are under. In some societies, politicians visited promising work and asked the hoardings to be removed,” Mr. Singh said.