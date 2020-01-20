For this Surat man, age is just a number

Crowds at the finish line of the half-marathon cheered loudly as 72-year-old Naresh Shantilal Taliya from Surat walked past. Known to most people in Gujarat as Tiranga tracksuit wale marathon runner (the runner in the Tricolour tracksuit), Mr. Taliya has been running marathons for over 30 years.

He says he participated to show the world that age is just a number. “I did not run, but I covered the entire distance walking. I used to run in 42 km marathons earlier, but now, due to my age, I only participated in the half-marathon,” Mr. Taliya said.

A fitness trainer and an avid cyclist who participated in the Mumbai Marathon for the seventh time, Mr. Taliya said he believes that passion is the most important component to complete a marathon. “Though doctors have told me not to take part in marathons due to a back injury, my love for running keeps pulling me towards it.”

Mr. Taliya said he liked running since he was in school. “I ran and won a 42 km marathon in Gujarat in 1984. It is my dream to travel on a cycle from Gujarat to Chandigarh and participate in the marathon there next year,” he said.

Amidst cheers from the audience, Mr. Taliya also performed some jaw-dropping stunts at the finishing line.