For the third day, Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new cases

26 February 2021 23:59 IST

Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati account for more than 50%

Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, with 8,333 new ones pushing the State’s active case tally to 67,608.

As many as 4,936 patients were discharged to take the cumulative recoveries to 20,17,303. With 48 deaths reported on Friday, the death toll stands at 52,041.

The State’s case tally has risen to 21,38,154. Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati contributed to more than 50% of the surge.

“Of a total 1,61,12,519 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,38,154 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.27%) have returned positive with over 86,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.43%.

Cases continued to mount in Pune district, which reported a whopping 1,452 new cases to take its case tally to 4,06,752. As per State Health Department figures, just four deaths were reported as the death toll reached 8,052. However, as per district authorities, the death toll has touched 9,221 while the active case tally has now surged to 8,682.

Mumbai city, too, saw a surge of 1,035 new cases, taking the case tally to 3,23,879 of which 7,899 are active. Three fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,466.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a consecutive second-day surge of more than 1,100 new cases, taking the district’s case tally to 1,49,662 of which 9,141 are active. Four deaths took the tollto 3,503.

Amravati district in Vidarbha, too, reported nearly 1,000 cases, taking its total tally to 34,539 of which 6,740 are active. Ten deaths took the death toll to 461.

Yavatmal reported 109 cases, taking its total to 17,837 of which 1,361 are active. No deaths were reported from the district as the total death toll remained at 478.

In western Maharashtra, Satara’s cases steadily continued to rise with 137 new ones as the total case tally rose to 58,495 of which 1,043 are active. Four deaths saw the total death toll climb to 1,843.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 18 cases and no deaths as the district’s total case tally reached 51,292 of which only 524 are active.

Kolhapur reported 35 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 49,629 of which just 240 are active. Two fatalities took the total death toll to 1,677.

A total of 3,18,707 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 2,688 were in institutional quarantine facilities.