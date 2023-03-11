HamberMenu
For love of a dog: Driver to get insurance claim after crashing car to save street pooch

After Reliance General denied his claim for the irreparable damages to the car, Mr. Telang found favour with a consumer forum which directed the insurer to pay him more than ₹3.2 lakh with interest

March 11, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sonam Saigal
Mahadev Telang, who used his car for tourist business, has been fighting for an insurance claim since 2019. Image for representational purpose only.

Mahadev Telang, who used his car for tourist business, has been fighting for an insurance claim since 2019. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mahadev Telang was driving down a Mumbai road on March 17, 2019, when a street dog suddenly darted in front of his two-year-old Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. As he abruptly applied the brakes and swerved to avoid hitting the pooch, Mr. Telang’s car became unstable and ended up upside down in the roadside bushes, severely damaged.

Since then, Mr. Telang — who used the car for his tourist business — has been engaged in a battle with his insurer, Reliance General Insurance Cooperative Limited. Finally, four years on, a consumer commission has directed the private insurer to pay him almost ₹3.2 lakh with 12% interest from August 2019, along with ₹50,000 as recompense for his mental agony.

Mr. Telang’s car, which was used as a tourist vehicle for public transport, was insured with Reliance General from March 31, 2018, to March 30, 2019. After the crash caused by the incident with the dog resulted in irreparable damage to the car, the river immediately informed the police and claimed insurance from Reliance General. As the company denied his claim, Mr. Telang opted to get the insured declared value (IDV) of the vehicle, but the insurer denied that as well. Instead, it offered a full and final settlement amount of ₹1.5 lakh, which Mr. Telang rejected.

Mental agony compensation

He listed his expenses: ₹9,835 as car loan, ₹20,000 per month as loss of income since the car was not repaired and ₹9000 per month as parking charges at the service centre. Therefore, he sought a claim for ₹4,27,185 or the IDV of ₹4,22,390.

The Thane Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in his favour. “The registration date of vehicle is April 13, 2017 therefore considering the depreciation value of vehicle, the complainant is entitled to insured amount on non-standard basis i.e ₹4,22,390 and 75% of the IDV i.e ₹3,16,792.5 along with interest at the rate of 12% from the date of claim August 12, 2019 till realisation.”

The Commission, comprising president in-charge R.P. Nagre, member G.M. Kapse and member S.A. Petkar, directed the company to also cough up ₹50,000 as compensation for mental agony as Mr Telang could not run his business due to the damages to his car.

