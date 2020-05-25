For flyers, Sunday goes from zero visibility to limited hope

It was a day of suspense for airlines, airports and passengers in Maharashtra on Sunday as the State and Centre continued a back and forth over whether flight operations would resume from the State on Monday.

The State government in the evening agreed to have 25 commercial flight departures and arrivals each from Mumbai airport. Pune and Nagpur airports, operated by the Airports Authority of India, said 33% of pre-COVID-19 flights would be allowed.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a late evening tweet, said, “It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Starting tomorrow, there will be limited flights from Mumbai and as per approved 1/3rd schedule from other airports in the state.”

The State government, which had not amended its standard operating procedure for air travel at the time of filing this report, climbed down from its initial stand of not allowing any flights in Mumbai and Pune.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “I held talks with Union Minister Hardeep Puriji. I informed that till the time MIAL plans and fine tunes airport operations, they should initiate minimum possible domestic flights from Maharashtra from May 25, which are purely emergent in nature like for international transfer passengers, medical emergencies, students, and cases on compassionate grounds.”

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta held talks with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) as well as aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) throughout the day.

Flight timings

Once the decision to cap flights was taken, GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) sent an email to airlines asking them to curtail services to 45 flights. The email said Mumbai airport would not accommodate flights between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The MoCA and DGCA had allowed 33% of the pre-pandemic schedule. MIAL’s email reduced this to about 10% and the State government’s insistence further brought it down.

“All flights to be operational from Terminal 2 and 50 movements are expected on Day 1 of operations,” an MIAL spokesperson said.

On Sunday night, MIAL officials said they were sitting down with the airlines to rework slots. As per the schedule being worked out, IndiGo will get the largest number of slots followed by SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India.

Airline officials said passengers whose flights were being cancelled would be intimated and given the option to choose another flight of their convenience.

Airlines said they had been flooded with queries since Saturday after the State government said it did not want domestic domestic flights to resume.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said SG-276 Mumbai–Jaipur (5.20 a.m. departure) and SG-678 Chennai–Mumbai (arrival at 8.40 a.m.) will be the first departure and arrival from Mumbai respectively.

In a late night tweet, Airports Authority of India-run Pune airport said in compliance with the State government guidelines, no app-based cab aggregators would be available at the airport. “The passengers have to travel to and from the airport either in their own vehicles or they can make use of dial a rickshaw facility on mobile number 9859198591 (WhatsApp),” the tweet read.

Cabinet minister Nawab Malik said, “The number [flights] will be gradually increased. The State government will issue orders and guidelines regarding it.”

Earlier, the State government had made its discontent clear over the Union government’s “impromptu” decision to restart domestic flight operations. On Saturday, a senior government official said the State had made no changes to its May 19 lockdown orders, which meant that the air traffic would not be allowed.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had registered his protest, tweeting, “It is extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone.’

He had said getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one and putting them at risk of exposure did not make sense. “Keeping a busy airport up & running with all Covid-safety measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone,” he said.