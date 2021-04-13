Food stall owners booked after video goes viral

Navi Mumbai

13 April 2021 23:47 IST

Father-son duo used water from drainage pipe at vaccination centre for cooking

The CBD Belapur police have booked a father-son duo for cooking food at their stall with water used by beneficiaries to wash hands at a vaccination centre.

The police said Harish Jain (44) and Satyaprakash (18) ran a vada pav stall at Sector 2 in Belapur. The police filed a case against them after a video of the act went viral on social media.

Senior police inspector Anil Patil said, “The wash basin was meant for beneficiaries to wash their hands before entering the vaccination centre. The duo used water from the drainage pipe for drinking and cooking purposes at their stall.”

The duo was booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.