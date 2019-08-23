Food outlet worker arrested for having sex with dog in Kharghar

A 20-year-old man working with a food outlet in Kharghar was arrested on Wednesday for having sexual intercourse with a stray female dog, and later forced the dog to have oral sex with him. The accused, Munmun Kumar Govardhan Kumar Ram, was produced before court on Thursday, and remanded in police custody till August 26.

Animal activist Vijay Rangare from Kamothe, who is the complainant, said the incident that occurred on August 15 came to light after a video of part of the act went viral. “A group of students had visited a friend in a nearby locality. One of them saw the incident from the balcony. The students were shocked and did not know what should be done. They saw the man having intercourse with the dog, and shot the video when the accused started making the dog have oral sex with him.”

On August 16, Mr. Rangare saw social media posts which had the location tagged as Sector 4, Kharghar. Mr. Rangare said he tracked Mr. Ram who confessed to having oral sex with the dog. Initially, the Kharghar police were reluctant to register an FIR saying that the video did not show penetrative sex and hence it did not fall under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code.

Then, Meet Ashar, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India’s lead emergency response coordinator, got in touch with the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Zone II, and got the FIR registered on Wednesday evening.

“By Wednesday, I managed to trace the eyewitnesses who told the police that the man had also done penetrative sexual assault on the dog,” Mr. Rangare said.

He also said, “I skipped my office for four days for this case because what the man did was inhuman. He could be a repeat offender and could also target children in future.”

According to the police, Mr. Ram used to feed the stray dog daily and hence the animal was close to him. The dog used to sleep outside the eatery. “We will interrogate the accused to find out if he had done anything similar to any other animal,” police sub-inspector Yuvraj Baviskar, Kharghar police station, said.