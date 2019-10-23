Food market is fastest growing, has wide retail footprint: FSSAI official

The Indian food market, valued at nearly $39.71 billion, is one of the fastest growing industries in the country, according to Dr. Yogesh Kamat, director of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), western region. Dr. Kamat said the food sector covers 60% of the retail industry.

He was inaugurating the 14th edition of Food Ingredients India and Health Ingredients, a business-to-business exhibition, along with the second edition of ProPak India.

Dr. Kamat encouraged the food industry to reduce the use of single-use plastic and substitute it with bamboo and other options.

Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra, Dr. Pallavi Darade, said the youth is suffering from various diseases due to the consumption of unhealthy food. “About 30% of school students suffer from diseases like hypertension, diabetes, obesity and others,” she said.

Speaking about new FDA projects, Dr. Darade said they had conducted seminars with over 1,000 principals of different schools and colleges to change their menu and add nutritive food in their canteens under the ‘Eat Right Movement’. “We emphasise looking at food manufacturers from street food to five-star restaurants and all we are concerned about is that whatever is being served should be safe,” she said.

The Indian gourmet market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20%, said Yogesh Mudras, managing director of Informa Markets. “Awareness is increasing in the industry about active and intelligent packaging, which boosts shelf life as well as sustains the nutritive value of the product.”

More than 800 brands from 12 countries, notably China, Thailand, Canada, U.S.A., France, Poland and Russia are participating in the three-day exhibition.