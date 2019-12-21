Following opposition BMC mulls reducing hefty parking fines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling reducing the newly imposed parking fines following objections from residents’ groups and the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA). It may scrap the steep fines starting at ₹10,000 altogether, and go back to a regime of charges based on the old parking policy, which stipulated meagre fines for unauthorised parking.

The BMC’s new parking policy has invited criticism mainly from residents of Gokhale Road in Dadar, which was one of the places picked for the cluster parking scheme. Under the scheme, a large stretch was declared a no-parking zone while parking was allowed in a public parking lot inside Kohinoor commercial complex.

The BEST also started a mini bus service on the route, but following opposition, the BMC has relaxed the crackdown on vehicles as of now. However, officially the road is still part of the scheme. A few residents from Worli had also opposed the scheme.

After retired IAS officer Gautam Chatterjee took over as the head of the MPA recently, he had expressed his doubts over the validity of the new parking rules, especially the fines. Concerns were raised over the issues at a MPA meeting.

“We have to take into account the fact that people and the MPA have raised objections. That is why we are discussing if we can reduce the fines. The old parking policy had provisions on the fines, so we might adhere to that. However, the fines under the Motor Vehicle Act to be levied by the traffic police will remain the same,” a civic official said.

Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said, “We are revising the fines. They will be a few times the old parking charges but the exact formula is to be devised. A circular will be issued soon.”

In July, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had ordered the implementation of new no-parking zones to decongest clogged roads and ensure an increase in use of public transport. The Hindu had reported that after declaring no-parking zones near 26 public parking lots, the BMC has declared no parking zones on five major roads (clusters) from August 30. It was stipulated that unauthorised parking for cars would be fined ₹10,000 onwards with maximum fines going up to ₹23,500. The old parking policy had divided the city into three zones — A, B and C — based on the location and had stipulated parking charges for each zone.