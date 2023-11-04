ADVERTISEMENT

Follow dust mitigation norms or face action, BMC tells builders

November 04, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday served notices to more than 100 contractors and real estate firms engaged in executing private and government projects, asking them to adhere to dust mitigation norms or face action, civic officials said as the metropolis battles poor air quality.

Poor AQI

The communication covers contractors and real estate firms in the P North civic ward in western Mumbai, mainly the suburb of Malad, as the BMC seek to improve Mumbai’s Air Quality Index.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (P-North ward), said there are 97 under-construction private sites and 27 government projects such as roads, stormwater drains in the Malad area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarifying that the stop-work notices have not been issued as of now, Mr. Dighavkar said letters have been sent to ensure builders and contractors follow basic preventive measures against air pollution until they acquire sprinklers and fogging machines.

BMC’s P-north ward has also issued a notice to the contractor of the ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project in the western suburbs.

The notice emphasised the instructions to follow the rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US