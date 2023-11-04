Follow dust mitigation norms or face action, BMC tells builders

November 04, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday served notices to more than 100 contractors and real estate firms engaged in executing private and government projects, asking them to adhere to dust mitigation norms or face action, civic officials said as the metropolis battles poor air quality.

Poor AQI

The communication covers contractors and real estate firms in the P North civic ward in western Mumbai, mainly the suburb of Malad, as the BMC seek to improve Mumbai’s Air Quality Index.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (P-North ward), said there are 97 under-construction private sites and 27 government projects such as roads, stormwater drains in the Malad area.

Clarifying that the stop-work notices have not been issued as of now, Mr. Dighavkar said letters have been sent to ensure builders and contractors follow basic preventive measures against air pollution until they acquire sprinklers and fogging machines.

BMC’s P-north ward has also issued a notice to the contractor of the ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project in the western suburbs.

The notice emphasised the instructions to follow the rules.