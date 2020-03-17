Follow directives or face action: Aaditya

Aaditya Thackeray, Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburbs, appealed to residents to follow the State government’s directives or face action at a review meeting with stakeholders on Monday.

The Suburban Collector and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, the Railways and the Mumbai airport were present at the meeting to review the city’s preparedness to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi later held a meeting with civic officers.

While the officials decided to shut down pubs and clubs situated in mill compounds, no decision was taken on closing restaurants. Public gardens will stay open, but permission has been denied for gatherings such as laughter clubs.

After the meeting, Mr. Thackeray tweeted, “What is most crucial is citizens/ establishments follow the guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments to the fullest. The circumstances demanding, the state will intervene for its implementation. No establishment must take this situation lightly.”

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to rope in private hotels located near the airport to quarantine foreign travellers. “Thank you Mirage Hotel, Mumbai and ITC hotel, Mumbai for opening up your doors to incoming travels that will be compulsorily isolated for 24 hours on arrival in Mumbai, as requested by BMC, since yesterday,” Mr. Thackeray tweeted.

A BMC official said foreigners tourists without symptoms can choose between being placed in isolation at Seven Hills Hospital or quarantined in hotels at a nominal price. He said, “Seven Hills Hospital has limited capacity and is for people with symptoms to undergo tests.”

The BMC has also decided to provide food from private establishments to patients at Kasturba Hospital. In an interview to Humans of Bombay, Mr. Pardeshi said the BMC is trying to set up testing facilities in private hospitals. He also said people should avoid non-essential travel.