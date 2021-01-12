Follow Centre’s guidelines on vaccination drive: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the State Health Department to follow the Centre’s guidelines for successful implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme scheduled to begin on January 16.
Mr. Thackeray held a meeting of Health Department officials following a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the latter informed all Chief Ministers about the country’s vaccination plan.
“This is going to be the world’s biggest vaccination drive. The State has completed its preparations.All departments involved should execute this through coordination. Irrespective of the vaccination programme, all health protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus should be followed without fail,” Mr. Thackeray said.
The CM said that utmost care should be taken for the vaccine’s transport, storage, and distribution in the State.
Mr. Thackeray said that health workers would be given priority for vaccination, followed by the police, sanitation workers, Central reserve force personnel etc.
The first stage will involve over three crore citizens across the country, followed by citizens above 50 years and then those below 50 years with co-morbidies.
