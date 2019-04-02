FOB collapse: BMC engineer arrested

The Azad Maidan police on Monday arrested an assistant engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in connection with the collapse of the Himalaya Bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus last month.
The foot overbridge, which connected the busy railway station with BT Lane, had come crashing down on March 14, leaving six dead and 31 injured. The police have already arrested Neeraj Kumar Desai, whose firm conducted the structural audit of the bridge.
Assistant engineer S.F. Kalkute was called to the police station for inquiries on Monday evening. “Mr. Kalkute has been arrested,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor