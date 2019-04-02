Mumbai

FOB collapse: BMC engineer arrested

The Azad Maidan police on Monday arrested an assistant engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in connection with the collapse of the Himalaya Bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus last month.

The foot overbridge, which connected the busy railway station with BT Lane, had come crashing down on March 14, leaving six dead and 31 injured. The police have already arrested Neeraj Kumar Desai, whose firm conducted the structural audit of the bridge.

Assistant engineer S.F. Kalkute was called to the police station for inquiries on Monday evening. “Mr. Kalkute has been arrested,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said.

