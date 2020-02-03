Flyers from Thailand, Singapore also screened

On instructions from the government, the Mumbai airport on Sunday extended the process of universal thermal screening for signs of coronavirus to cover passengers on flights coming from Thailand and Singapore, in addition to China and Hong Kong.

Doctors from the Airport Health Organisation screened 1,866 passengers over the weekend. From January 18, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been thermal screening passengers as a matter of precaution.

Officials said screening of flights coming from Thailand and Singapore was only being done as a matter of precaution. In an advisory on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Indians should refrain from travel to China. In case of travel, on return from China they could be quarantined. It said anyone with a travel history to China since January 15 and from now on could be quarantined.

Of the two airlines connecting Mumbai to the neighbouring country — Air China to Beijing and RwandAir to Guangzhou — the latter has temporarily discontinued its services in view of the outbreak. Singapore Airlines, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir are some of the airlines that fly to Singapore and/or Thailand.

As per a commitment given by CSMIA, the airport has now expanded its existing passenger safety measures in compliance with the latest directive given by the World Health Organization in case any traveller is detected with the symptoms in question.

Such a passenger will immediately be shifted to Kasturba Hospital, the designated isolation hospital earmarked for CSMIA on advice of the Airport Health Organisation team. The airport also shares a daily report with the ministry on the scanning of passengers.

The Airport Health Organisation team in Mumbai has activated a health counter and thermal scanners at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers. Signages have also been put up asking passengers arriving from any place other than mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, but who might have travelled to any of these areas recently, to self-report to the doctors.