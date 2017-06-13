Flights disrupted in Mumbai due to rains

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday evening led to flight disruptions at Mumbai Airport with 16 flights being diverted between 9 pm and 10 pm.

As visibility dropped, aircrafts — both domestic and international — were diverted to Ahmedabad and Delhi.

"While 13 flights were diverted to Ahmedabad, 3 were sent to Vadodara and 1 to Delhi," a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said.



Officials at Mumbai airport informed that the Airbus 380 of Singapore Airlines was diverted to Delhi​, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt was diverted to Ahmedabad.

Jet Airways in a message to passengers said, " Due to poor weather and air traffic control, arrivals and departures at Mumbai Airport are delayed upto 60 minutes."



Officials said that the rains also gave rise to some issues with the runway localised - which helps align aircraft with the runway.