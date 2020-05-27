Mumbai

Flight restrictions lead to dip in passengers flying out of city

Hurrying home: Passengers arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai following the resumption of domestic flights.

Airport reports 22 departures, 19 arrivals and three cancellations; highest passenger load on Mumbai-Delhi route

Tuesday witnessed a drop with 638 passengers flying out of the city owing to cancellation of flights on various routes. There was also an increase in 10 passengers arriving in the city.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw 44 flights operating on Tuesday, handling a total of 4,224 passengers. On Monday, when domestic flights resumed in the country, the airport handled 4,852 passengers: 3,752 were departing passengers and 1,100 were those arriving in the city.

Airport officials attributed the dip in number to restrictions on the number of flights allowed to operate from and to Mumbai and higher load on certain routes. A CSMIA spokesperson said the airport reported 22 departures, 19 arrivals and three cancellations. “These routes were operated by six airlines catering to 13 sectors. The total of 4,224 passengers included 3,114 passengers at departures and 1,110 at arrivals,” the spokesperson said.

Like Monday, the highest passenger load on Tuesday was seen on the Mumbai-Delhi route. The first flight from CSMIA departed for Ranchi at 6.30 a.m. while the first flight arrived at 8.20 a.m. from Lucknow.

Both flights were operated by IndiGo.

Barrage of questions

The day also saw several questions being posed by passengers. These ranged from whether one could wear personal protective equipment kits and board the aircraft to demanding airline schedules be made available. The CSMIA helpline number 022-66851010 kept ringing throughout the day, officials said.

