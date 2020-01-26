Flies on wet floor help police crack murder case

Flies hovering over a wet floor helped the Turbhe MIDC police crack the murder case of Santosh Kasbe, a 30-year-old resident of Indira Nagar in Turbhe.

The body was found in a plastic sack 25 metres away from his house on Wednesday morning. Kasbe’s elder brother Dinesh (33) identified the body and filed a complaint with the police. He claimed Kasbe had not returned home since he left for work on Monday.

Police inspector (crime) Sunil Shinde said, “We noticed water on the floor when we visited the house. The floor looked like it had been mopped recently and there were flies sitting on certain spots. When we looked closely and smelled the spots, we felt that blood had been washed off the floor. We called for a forensic team from Kalina and they confirmed our observation. The samples have been sent to the lab.”

The police found that Dinesh had a criminal record and got into fights with his brother after getting drunk. Mr. Shinde said, “On Tuesday midnight, Dinesh struck his brother with a hammer during an argument at the house. With the help of his friend Mallesh Kamble (35), he wrapped the body in a plastic sack and dumped it outside the house. Later, the duo cleaned the house of all traces of blood.”

The police said Kasbe’s family was aware of the murder and were trying to protect the accused. On Thursday, Dinesh was nabbed and a day later Mr. Kamble was arrested. “More people might be arrested in the case,” Mr. Shinde said.

Kasbe, who got married in 2011, lost his wife to tuberculosis in 2015. He stayed with his three kids — aged eight, six and five — his mother Sitabai (60), visually challenged elder brother Ganesh (35), his wife Anju (19) and brother Dinesh.