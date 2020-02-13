Fliers from Japan, S. Korea to be screened for Covid-19

Mumbai airport on Wednesday extended compulsory thermal screening of passengers for signs of coronavirus, now officially known as Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation, to those coming from Japan and South Korea as well.

This will be in addition to passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore. Mumbai International Airport Ltd. said it had till date screened 27,894 passengers with no case being detected. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, doctors from the Airport Health Organisation (AHO) screened 2112 passengers from 16 flights.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been thermal-screening passengers from January 18. All Nippon Airways operates one flight between Mumbai and Tokyo, while Korean Airlines flies from Mumbai to Seoul.

In case any traveller is detected with the symptoms in question, the passenger will be shifted to Kasturba Hospital, the designated isolation hospital earmarked for CSMIA, on the AHO team’s advice.

The AHO team in Mumbai has activated a health counter and thermal scanners at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers.

Signages have also been put up asking passengers arriving from any place other than mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and Korea but who might have travelled to any of these areas recently, to report to the doctors.

“Thermal cameras are effective only to the point of knowing who has a higher body temperature or is running a fever. It may not mean the person is infected with the virus. Studying thermal images is also not as simple as observing a camera image. It requires training and understanding of thermal colours and their patterns,” an airport official said.