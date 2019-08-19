Mumbai

Flesh trade racket in guise of spa busted

Deceptive appearances: The Thai Villa Authentic Spa in Vile Parle, inaugurated in 2018, was raided on Saturday night.

In second such case this month, six Thai women rescued; owner, managers of business booked

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday night busted a sex racket that was being carried out under the guise of a massage centre in Vile Parle (East) and rescued six women of Thai nationality.

The owners and managers of Thai Villa Authentic Spa were allegedly running a prostitution business on the pretext of providing Thai massage services at their outlet in Rishi building on Dixit Road, an upscale locality in Vile Parle (East).

The spa, inaugurated in 2018 by Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, is owned by Shura Khan and Sumit Singhania of Shura Leisure Private Limited.

According to an official, Unit IX of the Crime Branch conducted a raid on the establishment at 8.30 p.m. based on a tip-off. Six Thai women were rescued, while the manager and owner of the spa were arrested and sent to the lock-up of the Vile Parle police station, he said.

“We have seized ₹1.23 lakh in cash, one point of sale terminal used for swiping credit and debit cards, several packets of condoms, one laptop, three voucher books and other relevant documents from the spa,” the official said. The managers of the spa, Ms. Khan and Mr. Singhania were booked for human trafficking under sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

“The six women rescued have been handed over to the Vile Parle police for further investigation. All of them possessed tourist visas, and did not have a work permit. They will be deported through the Thai consulate after the investigation,” the official said.

This is the second such prostitution racket busted by the Mumbai Police this month. On August 2, eight girls were rescued and three people arrested after a spa in Goregaon was raided on suspicion of a flesh trade racket being operated from there. Three people, including the owner and manager of the spa, were booked.

