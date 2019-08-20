Flesh trade racket busted, 3 rescued

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Sunday busted a prostitution racket, which was allegedly being run out of a hotel in Powai.

The police have arrested the cashier of the hotel, who was allegedly part of the racket. The main accused, however, is still on the run.

The Crime Branch said its Unit VII officials received a tip-off that advertisements offering the services of commercial sex workers were being put up on various social media platforms. A Crime Branch officer said, “We viewed the advertisements and dialled the contact number. We got in touch with an agent and sent a decoy to negotiate the price with the agent. A meeting was then fixed for Sunday.”

The decoy reached the designated room at Hotel Relax-Inn Residency in Powai and three women entered it. He paid the fixed amount and rent for the room to the hotel’s cashier and alerted the Unit VII officers, who were waiting nearby. The police moved in and raided the hotel, rescuing the three women and arresting the cashier, identified as Manoj Babu Pujari (29).

An officer said, “The women have told us that the agent lured them into the flesh trade by promising them huge amounts of money. However, the accused kept 70% of the income. We also found out that Mr. Pujari was the agent’s aide in the prostitution racket.”

Mr. Pujari has been charged with trafficking of persons under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The Crime Branch is trying to trace and apprehend the main accused.

Inquiries are on to find out how long the racket has been active and whether any other women were forced into similar rackets by the accused, sources said.