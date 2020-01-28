Flash protest turns into relay sit-in at Mumbai Central

The flash protest that began on Mordell Road around 11 p.m. on Sunday outside Arabia Hotel, situated between Mumbai Central railway station and Nagpada police station, has turned into a relay sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Firoze Mithiborwala, who organised the protest along with activists like advocate Fatima Khan, said, “We aim to create a Mumbai Bagh similar to Shaheen Bagh. The protest went on the entire night and is going strong.”

The protest began with about 75 women, some of them were accompanied by male relatives who let them take centre stage. The women sat on one side of the road raising slogans and displaying placards against the CAA. Many children had accompanied the women and they enthusiastically waved the Tricolour. The women and their relatives were seen taking turns to nap.

The Mumbai Police, on learning about the protest, rushed three vans of personnel to enforce bandobast in and around the area. Women personnel were roped in and deployed at the spot. More of them joined later.

Numbers swell

By morning, the number had swelled to over 150, with women joining the protest after finishing their chores. As fresh faces joined in, the initial protesters went home to freshen up and tend to their families. Food was cooked, children were sent to school and elders were taken care of before they rushed back to the spot.

Women participate in a flash protest against CAA and NRC on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Nagpada police were seen taking down details of all protesters. Several officers confirmed that no permission had been taken to hold the protest. “We have deployed bandobast and taken all necessary precautions,” Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said.

On Monday night, student leader Umar Khalid reached the site. “We know the Mumbai Police for the ultimate sacrifice made by one of its finest officers, Hemant Karkare. The same martyr was insulted by this government,” he said, making a reference to MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s comments.

He also made references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistan visit. He said, “You eat biryani in Pakistan but call us, who rejected the country during Partition, Pakistanis. We are as proud of being Indians as we are of being Muslims.”

Meanwhile, the Deonar police detained two Govandi residents, Baban Thoke and Sharon Lalzare, for allegedly trying to hold a protest without taking permission. The police said the duo had earlier been booked in an offence for trying to deter a government servant from discharging his duty.

An officer said, “The duo along with two others came to ask permission to protest at 5 p.m. in Govandi. We denied them permission but they were insistent on protesting. We detained them owing to their past record. They were moved to Navghar police station to prevent law and order problems in Mulund as a large crowd had started gathering outside the station.”