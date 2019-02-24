Five-year-old Rabale girl who went missing found dead

The body of a five-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Wednesday, was found in a trench at a construction site near her residence in Gothavali village in Rabale on Saturday.

The girl, Anshika Sharma, was playing outside her residence in a chawl in Gothavali after coming back from school on Wednesday. After a while she went missing.

“We had registered a missing person’s complaint on Wednesday. While searching for the girl, we found her body in a trench where water was accumulated,” senior police inspector Sanjay Godse from the Rabale police station said. According to the police, prima facie, there is nothing suspicious in the death. A post-mortem report is awaited.

“After we receive the report, we will investigate further. In case of negligence on the contractor’s or builder’s part, we will file a case against them. As of now, a case of accidental death has been registered,” Mr. Godse said.