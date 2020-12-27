Five who stole cigarettes from Customs godown in Uran arrested

Nhava Sheva police has arrested five members of a gang who stole Gudang Garam cigarettes worth ₹4.19 crore, from the godown of customs department.
The customs department had seized the cigarettes in February 2019 at JNPT port a year and stored them in a godown of Speedy CFS in Sonari village, Uran.
Of the stolen stock, cigarettes worth about ₹1.70 crore were seized from the five.
“The theft occurred between February 5 and December 8. On December 11, the customs department opened the godown to destroy the seized cigarettes and that is when they learnt about the missing boxes.
The cigarettes were beyond there expiry date and could pose a threat to the health of the people who would consume it. Hence the team had been trying to trace the accused on priority,” said Shivraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2.
During investigations senior inspector of police Pramod Jadhav from Nhava Sheva and his team found that a Custom House Agent (CHA) was involved in the theft. He was arrested from Pune on December 13.
His accomplices were arrested from Nerul, Dongri, Mazgaon and Ghatkopar. “Most of the cigarettes have been sold. We are trying to trace two more people wanted in the case,” Mr. Patil said.
The arrested accused have been remanded to magisterial custody.
