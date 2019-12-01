Five who conned corporates on promise of loans arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a gang of five who would allegedly cheat corporate companies by assuring them loans from banks against their properties and take lakhs of rupees as ‘registration’ and ‘processing’ fees from them.

Inquiries were initiated earlier this month after the Unit XI received information that a group of con artistes who were arrested in 2010 had become active again. The Crime Branch, meanwhile, learned that a Mumbai-based businessman had filed a complaint with the Prayagraj police in Uttar Pradesh which was similar to the modus operandi of the accused.

“We contacted the complainant and he told us that he had been approached by the accused a few months ago, who told him that they could secure large amounts of loans for him. The complainant was looking to invest in a new project and hence expressed interest. After several meetings, the accused told the complainant that he could get up to ₹180 crore in loans against some of his properties,” an officer said.

The officer said the accused then visited one of the businessman’s properties in Sangli for an ‘inspection’ and then sent him documents for mortgaging it as collateral for the loans. The documents had letterheads and stamps of U.P.-based banks and the complainant also visited Prayagraj to complete the registration of the mortgage.

The accused allegedly took ₹19 lakh in cash from him, saying it would be needed for the registration, and gave him the slip in the registrar’s office compound. After trying to find them for two hours, the complainant approached the police.

“We showed the complainant pictures of the accused taken during their arrest in 2010, and he identified one of them. With the help of local informants, we tracked down the five accused to Malad on Friday evening. They were picked up from near Sainath Hotel and were found to be in possession of several forged documents in the name of various banks and government offices,” the Crime Branch officer said.

The accused, identified as Shoheb Chandiwala (46), Ravindra Kamat (58), Shafik Shaikh (40), Vijay Grover (36), and Hiren Bogayata (38), were taken to the Unit XI office for questioning. They have allegedly confessed to at least three offences in which they had made away with ₹35.50 lakh. The police have also recovered ₹4 lakh in cash from them.

“We have also found another victim from whom the accused had taken ₹77,000 after promising to secure a loan of ₹600 crore for him. The accused have been remanded in police custody till December 9,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection I) Akbar Pathan said.

Investigating officers said Mr. Chandiwala and Mr. Kamat were the masterminds who would prepare the forged documents and rubber stamps, while the others would pose as agents of the banks or registration offices.