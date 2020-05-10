Five special trains leave city in a day

Nearly 6,000 migrant workers from various parts of Mumbai left the city in five Shramik Specials on Saturday, making it the highest number of trains to leave the city in a day.

Of these five, two left from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for the first time since train services were suspended on March 22.

The trains that left on Saturday included CSMT-Lucknow, CSMT-Gonda, Thane-Baroni, LTT-Gonda, Panvel-Titlagad while preparations for two trains — Panvel-Rewa and CSMT-Basti — were being made.

Each train had 24 coaches and transported 1,100 to 1,200 passengers. A total of 18 trains have left from MMR since May 3, when the first train left from Bhiwandi to Gorakhpur.