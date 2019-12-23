Five rescued from fire in Vile Parle building

Five people were rescued after a fire broke out at a residential building in Vile Parle on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The blaze, which broke out at Labh Shrivalli building on Bajaj Road around 7 p.m., was confined to a few apartments on the seventh and eighth floors of the building.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were engaged in firefighting at the ground-plus-12 storey building.

While the blaze in the building’s A wing was brought under control by 10 p.m, firefighting was still under way in the B wing at the time of going to press.

“The firefighting system of the building was not working. Electricity and water supply will be cut off till the system gets functional and further action under the fire Act will be initiated,” P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, said. He said the cause of the fire would also be investigated.

“A major fire was controlled in a very short time and contained to the higher floors,” Mr. Rahangdale said.